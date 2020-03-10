Margaret MacPherson

MACPHERSON, Margaret Mary (MacInnis) Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, March 7, 2020 of Margaret Mary MacPherson (nee MacInnis) of Charlottetown age 71 years. Beloved wife of Blair. Dear mother of Kimberly (Graham) Axworthy and Christopher. Loving Nanny of Blake, Cody and Sarah Axworthy. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral home until Wednesday, March 11th then transferred to St. Pius X Church for funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment later in the Roman Catholic Cemetery. Visiting hours on Tuesday, March 10th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Hemo Dialysis Unit of the QEH. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca

