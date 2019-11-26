Margaret Robinson

ROBINSON, Margaret H. Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Saturday, November 23, 2019 of Margaret H. Robinson (nee MacEwen) of Charlottetown, age 96 years. Beloved wife of the late Keith and loving mother of Gail (the late Robert) Blair, Peter (Barb), Shelley, and Susan (Brian) Duncan. Devoted grandmother of Chris, Rebecca and Geoffrey Blair, Sheri (Mark) Andrews, Amy (James) MacAulay, Steven (Danielle) Robinson, Christopher Larsh, Ben and Kailey Duncan, and 11 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Bruce and Eva (Webster) MacEwen and siblings Jean, Heber, Sheldon and Edith. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. If so desired, memorials to PEI Humane Society would be appreciated. Visiting hours Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
Commented