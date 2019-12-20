STEIGER, Margaret Jean (nee Ward) The death occurred suddenly in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday Dec 12, 2019 of Margaret Jean Steiger (nee Ward) age 74 of Calgary Alberta, formerly of Charlottetown, PEI. She was the cherished wife of Roy Steiger and the daughter of the late Lewis and Mary (McGarry) Ward. She was also predeceased by her nephew Joshua Ward. Margaret was the loving mother of Shelley (Allie) Loughran, sons Stephen (Marilyn) Kevin, Allan, and David Trainor. Roy's daughter Michelle, sons John (Gail), and Shane (Trina) Steiger, thirteen grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers Lewis (Dianne), Garry (Kelly) and David Ward, and her aunt Joan Roper (McGarry) & numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held at Eden Brook Funeral Home, Calgary AB, on Dec 20, 2019.
