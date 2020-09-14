Margery MacGregor (Gillespie) Ballem

July 21st, 1934 - September 10th, 2020
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing at the QEH on Thursday, September 10, 2020 of Margery MacGregor Ballem (nee Gillespie) age 86. Beloved mother of Jennifer Ballem and devoted Nana to Lilly Gillespie. Predeceased by her son Ron Ballem, past spouse Charles Ballem, and brothers David and Bill Gillespie. Margery will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private family service (invitation only) will be held. Special thanks to Island EMS, staff of the Emergency Department and ICU at the QEH. Donations in Margery’s memory can be made to www.pathwaystoenglish.org/donate, the orphanage in Haiti where Lilly volunteered in 2019. Online condolences can be made at www.belevederfh.com
