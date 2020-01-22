DOIRON, Marie (nee McIsaac) The death occurred at her home in Vulcan, AB on Saturday, January 18, 2020 of Marie Doiron (nee McIsaac) in her 68th year. Marie was the daughter of Pius and Theresa McIsaac (both deceased). She is survived by her two sons, Jeff and John and two grandsons, Tyson and Barrett. Also survived by brothers and sisters; Lloyd (Callie-deceased), Diane, Brian, Sharon (Garth Silliker), Donna (Edwin Doiron), Mike (Karen Stewart) and Kevin. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
