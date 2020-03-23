LEBLANC, Marie Evelyn RN The death occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Friday, March 20th, 2020 of RN, Marie Evelyn LeBlanc (nee Peters) of Summerside, aged 84 years. Marie was born in Summerside to the late Walter and Evelyn Peters (nee Gallant). Beloved wife to James “Thomas” LeBlanc and loving mother of Mike (Darlene) Fardy. Remembered by her grandson Jamie Fardy. Survived by her sister Ann (Duane) MacEwen, nephews Jason (Krista) MacEwen, Andrew (Cara) MacEwen and several aunts and uncles. Besides her parents, Marie was predeceased by her brothers Charles Joseph and James Albert Peters and several aunts and uncles. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside. By personal request, No visiting hours will be held. Memorial donations in Marie’s memory to the P.E.I. Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Signs CBC is hearing our collective anger
- We must do our part to beat coronavirus
- Health officials weigh options for testing in rural communities
- Province looking into drive-through testing for COVID-19
- A test for the Island way
- List of Cancellations and Closures
- Neighbours helping neighbours- Uncertainty surrounds COVID-19
- Georgetown Court sees 6 charged with impaired driving
- Signs CBC is hearing our collective anger
- Dredging could help mitigate erosion of Souris shoreline
Commented