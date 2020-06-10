May 2nd, 1927 - June 8th, 2020
Mom's peaceful passing occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Monday, June 8, 2020 of Marie Florence Mombourquette (nee Dowling), aged 93 years. Born in Halifax, N.S. May 2, 1927. She was the daughter of the late Herbert and Anna (nee Martell) Dowling. Loving mother of Sandra (Bill) Hope, Charlottetown, Barry Mombourquette, Lake Echo, N.S. and mother-in-law to David (Shirley Pye) West, Dartmouth. Predeceased by her husband Riley Mombourquette, daughter Donna West and son Leonard Mombourquette. Loving Nan to Shawn (Michelle) West, Marc West of Dartmouth, Nina Mombourquette of Toronto, Ontario and step Nan to Jason (Sheri) Hope of Belleville, Ontario. Great Nan to Riley, Darcy and step great-grandmother to Jacob, Jared and Jonah. Survived by her sister Shirley Cummins, Ontario, sister-in-laws Freda Tyron, Ontario, Yvonne Mombourquette Cape Breton and numerous nieces and nephews. Mom had an amazing recall of her life which she was quick to share with her family and friends. She loved to tell stories which brought lots of laughter and tears to her audience. She was quick witted, sometimes blunt, and a great entertainer as the staff of palliative care can well attest. She loved to dance and told stories of her dancing on the Halifax jetties during World War II. Mom always said she should have written a book of her life. She was a life time member of the Legion and also a member of 201 Wing Charlottetown. The family would like to express sincere thanks to Dr Lecours, Dr Baker, Blanche Ward and all the staff and volunteers of the Provincial Palliative Care Centre. A special thank you to Eleanor Davies, Elaine Black, Leona MacIsaac Moran and Karen McIntee for their time spent by Mom's side through her time in Palliative Care. Resting at the Belvedere Funeral Home. There will be no visitation or funeral service at this time due to Covid-19. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in East Chezzetcook, N.S., where she will be laid to rest, with her late husband, Riley. Memorial donations can be made to the Provincial Palliative Care. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
