HARRIS, Mary "Marie" Eleanor Passed away peacefully with family by her side, on January 13, 2020. Marie Harris in her 81st year, beloved wife of the late Edwin Moase, the late Jerry Daugherty, and the late Benjamin Harris. Dearly loved mother of Cheryl Taylor (Gary), Neal Moase, Danny Moase (the late Kathy), and Bennett Moase. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Matthew), Brandon, Jonah, Mikaela (Nathan), Rachael, Brittany (Brandon), Danielle (Connor), and loving great grandmother of 6 great grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sister Margaret Lenahan (Chick), and predeceased by her brother Charles Murray, and her parents Lawrence Murray, and Ada Bertram, and her aunt Mary A. Mackenzie. Forever in the hearts of Janice Harris, extended family, and friends. The family would like to thank Sophie, Tracey, Ruth Anne, Pastor Pat James, the Staff on Innisfil at Simcoe Manor Beeton, Lloyd from Southlake Village, and paramedics Virginia and Ralph that helped Mom in her last moments. Arrangements entrusted to Rod Abrams Funeral Home, www.RodAbramsFuneralHome.com Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held. For those who wish donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Society would be appreciated. "Our Loving Angel has gone to Heaven to watch over us. Mom, Nanny, YOU will be Forever in Our Hearts ~ We will Always Love YOU"
