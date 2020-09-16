July 2nd, 1927 - September 15th, 2020
At the Dr. John Gillis Memorial Lodge on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 of Marie T. “Mimi” Murray, Montague, originally from Belgium, age 93. She is survived by step children Christine Vant (John Mayer); Wendy Verhagen; and Barbara Lynn Vant. Niece and nephew Shirley Forsythe (Jeffery Alexander) and David Forsythe (Geraldine) and special cousin, Mary Duchesne. Predeceased by her husband William H. Murray. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
