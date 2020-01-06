Marilyn Billard

BILLARD, Marilyn Claire (Waugh) The death occurred suddenly at Memorial Herman Hospital, in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, November 30, 2019, where Marilyn was residing of Marilyn Claire (Waugh) Billard of Cypress, Texas aged 56 years. Born in Summerside, PE, 1963-04-09, daughter of Elizabeth (Brookins) Waugh and the late Wilfred Waugh. Dear wife & partner of Darren Billard & Beloved mother of Andrew, Jake & Ben of Cypress, TX. Sister of Steven (Judy) Waugh of Kensington and Blair (Maurina) Waugh of Summerside. Daughter in Law to Clarence & Barbara Billard of Corner Brook, Newfoundland. Sister-in-Law to Doug Billard (Grace Dunphy) of Athabasca, Alberta & Dion (Amanda) Billard of Houston, TX. Also survived by nephews Daniel Waugh, Craig Waugh, Douglas Waugh, Matthew Waugh, Alex Waugh, Luka Billard and Lee Dunphy Billard. And many aunts, uncles and cousins throughout Canada & USA. Visitation at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington on Wednesday January 8, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral service to be held on Thursday January 9 at 10:30 am at the Davison Funeral Home & Chapel. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Prince County Hospital Summerside. The Funeral will be available to watch online by following the link on the left hand side of the death notice on the funeral homes website. www.davisonfh.com
