Marilyn Kennedy

KENNEDY, Marilyn E. At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown on Sunday, January 19, 2020 of Marilyn E. Kennedy of Stanchel aged 78 years. Born in Charlottetown August 2, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Florence (Ward) MacLeod. Beloved wife of William “Billy” Kennedy. Loving mother of Dawna Lee (Joe) O’Connor, Debra Lynn (Patrick) Trainor, Sandra (Mike) Marchbank, Scott (Susan) and Blair (Martha). Cherished grandmother of Kelsey and Bethany O’Connor, Kaitlyn and Nolan Trainor, Matthew, Jillian and Carson Marchbank, Ainsley, Ivy, Brett, Caden and Cole Kennedy. Sister of Roddy MacLeod. Predeceased by grandsons Ethan and Jack Kennedy and parents-in-law Ivan and Annie Kennedy. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home, Kensington for visitation on Friday, January 24, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday at Hartsville Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. Interment in the Hartsville Presbyterian Church cemetery. Family flowers only. If so desired contributions may be made to the Hartsville Presbyterian Church. Due to allergies, pleases refrain from wearing scents. www.davisonfh.com
