August 2nd, 1929 - May 29th, 2020
Marion Olga Holmes (Nee Coles), Stratford PE Unexpectedly at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown PE, on Friday, May 29, 2020 of Marion Holmes, 90, beloved wife of the late Albert Holmes and daughter of the late Peter and Eva Coles of Parkdale. Dear and loving mother of Bloyce (Kaye), Sandra Saunders (Ron), Deloris Smith (Lionel), Peter (Tracy), Dale (Earlene), Michelle (Lloyd), Julia Jay (Rob). Survived by brothers and sisters Thelma, Lois, Velma, Brenda, Carol, Ralph, Hillard, Gerald, along with many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by siblings Wallace, Phyllis, Vernon, Joyce, and Kenneth. Loving grandmother to Sharie, Nick, Troy, Tyler, Tara, Alex, Bradley, Jenna, Kyla, Lucas, Todd, Jenny, Elsa, Sophia, Peter and David. Great grandmother to Sam, Simon, Leo, Max, Johnny, Helen, Alec, Charlie, Thomas, Alice, Russell, and Nathan. Great great grandmother to Parker. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Graveside service for the immediate family to be held soon and a Celebration of Marion's Life to be held in August close to her Birthday. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation in her name if so desired. On-line condolences may be made at www.belvederefh.com “The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love left behind.”
