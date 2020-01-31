Marion MacPhail

MACPHAIL, Marion Catherine The death occurred peacefully at Andrew’s of Summerside, P.E.I. on Thursday, January 30th, 2020 of Marion Catherine (nee MacIntyre) MacPhail of Summerside, aged 94 years. Marion was born in Alberton, P.E.I. to the late Bernard and Bessie (nee Millman) MacIntyre. Beloved wife of the late John A. MacPhail. Survived by her son Frank Gordon, grandsons Rick (Wendy), Scott, Ryan (April) and Chris, along with several great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Nieces and nephews Wayne (Dorothy) MacIntyre, Malpeque, Allen (Janet) MacIntyre, Summerside, Debbie (Peter) Brighty, Tracey (Paul) MacEwen all of Kensington, Barbara (Edmund) Blacquiere, Frances Woodside Summerside, Leo (Joan) MacIntyre, ON. Special nieces Marlene Woodside and Betty Preston. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters Bertha (Milton) Woodside, Eileen (Con) Murphy, Malcolm (Eleanor) MacIntyre, Bill (Louise) MacIntyre, nieces and nephews Marion (Charlie) MacKenzie, Wendell Woodside, Eileen (Gordon) Silliker and Earl Woodside. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Road, Summerside. By personal request there will be no visiting hours or funeral service held. Memorial donations in Marion’s memory to the Prince County Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
