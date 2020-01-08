Marion Saville

SAVILLE, Marion Estelle Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, the death of Marion Estelle Saville age 70, of Charlottetown, formerly of Atlantic Baptist Home, Red House and Bridgetown, occurred on Sunday January 5, 2020. Born September 19, 1949, she was the special daughter of the late Robert and Hilda (nee Dockendorff) Saville. Special sister of, George Saville, Whitney (Luz) Saville, Florence (Ken) MacKenzie and Pearl MacEachern; nieces and nephews. Marion is predeceased by her siblings Twin sister Mary, Elsie (Austin deceased), Edward and Leslie (Sadie deceased). No visiting by request. A graveside Service to be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Acorn Cemetery, Dundas. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements. www.fergusonlogan.com
