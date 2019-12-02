Marjorie Clow

CLOW, Marjorie Anna Peacefully at MacLeod Care South Shore Villa, Crapaud on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 of Marjorie Anna Clow (nee Hughes) formally of Emerald in her 94th year. Dear mother of Donna (Fred) McIver, Marshall (Helen), Kevin (Laurene), Joseph (Rita), and Darlene (Leo) Chaisson. Loving grandmother of Tracey (Jason) Handrahan, Aden (Anji) McIver, Lisa McIver, Rachel Clow (Joanasie Eegeesiak), Andrew (Sarah) Clow, Paul (Christina) Clow, Sarah Clow, Michelle Clow, Colleen (Dwayne) McCourt, Marianne (Troy) Arsenault and Karen Clow. Also survived by 15 special great grandchildren. Dear sister of Florence Rooney (late Gerald). Predeceased by parents Marshall and Ella (Smith) Hughes; brothers Gerald and Ernest; sisters, Mabel Perry (Peter), twin sister Elsie Smith (Edwin), Irene Lahey (Jim); parents-in-law Emmett and Priscilla (McCourt) Clow. Resting at Lawless Funeral Home, Kinkora until Monday, December 2 then transferred to St. James Church, Summerfield for funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment following in the parish cemetery. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday, December 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Marjorie may be made to the St. James Cemetery Fund, Summerfield. CWL will say prayers at the funeral home at 1:30 p.m prior to the visitation. www.lawlessfuneralhome.ca
Commented