GALLANT, Marjorie May Peacefully at Beach Grove Home on Monday, December 30, 2019 of Marjorie May Gallant of Charlottetown age 86 years. Marje is predeceased by her parents Robert and Rose (Doucette) Gallant, her nine siblings; Stella, Ada (MacKay), Harold, Emmett, Theresa (Hines), Eddie, Kay (Livingstone), Eugene and Barbara. Special Aunt to her nieces and nephews. Marje will also be sadly missed by her Beach Grove Home Family and Staff who took such wonderful care of her and enriched her life for over 10 years. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where a private family service will be held in the funeral home chapel. No visitation by request. A celebration of Marje’s life with a luncheon will be held on Saturday, January 4th at Beach Grove Home from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m All are welcome. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
