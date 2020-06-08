December 6th, 1943 - June 4th, 2020
￼
At Andrews of Stratford on Thursday, June 4, 2020 of Marjorie Irene Connolly (Chandler), in her 77th year. Beloved mother of Barb (Connolly) Gallant of Dunsford, Ont. and David Connolly (Marlene) of New Castle, Ont. Loving Grandmother of Cory Connolly (Michelle), Chantel Connolly and Ryan Connolly (Kailey), Amanda Connolly (Troy) and Matthew Connolly. Great grandmother of Madyson, Logan, Autumn, Brock, Riley and Payton. She is survived by her siblings Marlene Brown (Sterling), Gloria MacKay (Gene), Kenneth Chandler (Arlene), Heather Willis (Eric), Allen Chandler (Nancy) and Blaine Chandler (Michelle). Predeceased by her parents Clifford and Irene (Vessey) Chandler, brother Raymond and grandson Brandon. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where a private visitation and service will be held. A private interment will take place in North Winsloe Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
Commented