STROM, Mark Mark Roy Strom, formerly from Union Corner, surrounded by his family in Langley, BC on February 21, 2020 at the age of 60. Mark is survived by his sons Hardy Strom of Charlottetown and Jorgen Strom from Halifax, his mother Marion Strom from Nanaimo, BC, his sister Karen (Cyrus) Gallant and family from White Rock BC. He is preceded in death by his father Roy Strom of Gabriola Isl., BC. If so desired, memorial donation in Mark's memory may be made to the ALS Society of PEI. Cremation was done at Just Cremation Langley, in Langley BC.
