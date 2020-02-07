Mark Vuozzo

VUOZZO, Mark Douglas The sudden death of Mark Douglas Vuozzo, age 53, of Montague occurred on January 18, 2020 at the Peter Lougheed Centre, Calgary, Alberta. He leaves to mourn, his children Robert, Courtney (Aaron) and Lance. His grandchildren, Savannah, Jasmine and Dakota. His friend and children's mother Robyn Crane. Mother Judy, sister Glenda and brother Adam Vuozzo, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and in-laws. He was predeceased by his father Douglas Vuozzo. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2 - 5 PM at the Kaylee Hall, Pooles Corner.
