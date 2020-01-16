Marlene Howlett

HOWLETT, Marlene Lauretta The death occurred at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on January 14, 2020, of Marlene Lauretta Howlett of West St. Peters aged 63. Loving wife of Mark, and wonderful mother of Franklin Roach (Amy), Brenda Lee Roach and Terri Lee Roach (Sarah). Sister of Cindy O’Hanley, Florence Roach (John), John Perry, Frances Perry and Ronnie Perry; sister-in-law of Roland Howlett (Rosie), Pat Fraser, K K Arsneault, and John Blackett (Zeta). Also sadly missed by many grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by her parents, Walter Downe and Ada Perry. Resting at North Shore Funeral Home, Morell, for visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 5 – 9 p.m. Funeral service to be held at the funeral home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made in Marlene’s memory to the PEI Humane Society. Online condolences may be made to northshorefuneralhome.ca Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to North Shore Funeral Home, Morell.
