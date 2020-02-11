Marshall Hickson

HICKSON, Marshall Peacefully in his home with his family and his dog Louie by his side, Marshall passed on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the age of 64 years. Survived by his love Karen Ball. Loving Dad of Brandon Hickson (Christina), B. J. McKenna (Courtney) and Shayne McKenna (Jen). Proud Grampy of Connor, Benen, Aubrey and Eliott (The Big E). Brother of Maureen (Larry) and Melody (Bob). Son-in-law of Ruth and the late Jack Ball. Brother-in-law of Kevin Ball and family and Kent Ball (Julie). Marshall is also lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends whom he touched deeply. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home. There will be no visiting hours or funeral service by request. A grave side service will take place at a later date. On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
