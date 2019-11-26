CHRISTOPHER, Mary Dorothy 1936-2019 The death occurred peacefully at the Maplewood Manor, Alberton, on Sunday, November 24, 2019, with her family by her side, of Mary Dorothy Christopher formerly of Tignish age 83 years. Born at Tignish, PEI, on March 3, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Irving and Rosetta (nee Kenny) Christopher. Loving mother to Sharon (Stephen) Mokler of St Peter St Paul, Christine (late James) Cormier of St. Louis and Barry Doucette of Harper Road. Dear grandmother to Dale (Sabrina) Cormier of Harper Road, Jessica (Aaron) Weatherbie of Pleasant Grove, Mitch (Lisa) Cormier of Harper Road, Joey (Amber) Mokler of Charlottetown, Melissa (Brian) Hoh of Gainsville, Florida, and Carrie Mokler (Joey Lynch) of O'Leary. She is also survived by her 10 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Frances Keady of Boston, MA, Daniel Christopher and Joseph Christopher of Nail Pond and Jack Christopher of Ontario. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick Doucette, a sister Margaret (Bernard) Luttrell and son-in-law, James Cormier. Resting at the Rooney Funeral Home and Chapel, Alberton. Visiting hours Tuesday evening 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday morning from St. Simon and St. Jude Church Tignish for Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Rev. Lazaru Panthagani Celebrant. As an expression of sympathy memorials to the Maplewood Manor, Alberton, would be gratefully appreciated. www.rooneyfh.ca
