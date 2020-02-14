DAVIDSON, Mary Melvina Surrounded by the love of her family, Mary Melvina Davidson, age 91, from Cambridge, passed into the arms of her Saviour on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Davidson, and loving mother of Bonnie (Marc) Masson and loving grandmother of John Paul Masson and Christa (Samuel) Arnold. Remembered by Sandra (Blaine) Kerwin who has been like a daughter to her, and sister Grace (Leon) Clow. Predeceased by parents Hannah (Graham) and Ray Collings, and brother Clarence Collings. Resting at Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home with visiting on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 2 to 5 pm. Funeral Service to take place on Sunday, February 16, 2:00 pm at WellSpring Presbyterian Church. Interment to take place in the Murray Harbour North Cemetery, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society or to the Murray Harbour North Cemetery Fund would be appreciated. Due to allergies, please refrain from wearing scented products. The family would like to thank the staff of Beach Grove Home for the excellent care she received there. www.fergusonlogan.com
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- More information results in better decisions
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- Neighbour-2-Neighbour brings West Prince community together
- Amanda Lannigan
- M. Ann MacLellan
Commented