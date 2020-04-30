May 19th, 1942 - April 29th, 2020
At the home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 of Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Dennis (Gallant), Charlottetown, age 77 years. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Dennis. Dear mother of Vernon, deceased (Rose) and Mike Dennis (Sybil). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sister of Ellie, Carolyn, Elaine, Paul, Terry and Francis. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Dolly Gallant, by her son Mark, her brother Garry and her sister Gail. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No funeral or visitation by request
