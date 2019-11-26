EMOND, Mary Eileen The death occurred peacefully with family by her side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown on Thursday, November 21, 2019 of Mary Eileen Emond (nee Gallant), wife of the late Joseph Armand “Roger” Emond, of North Rustico, aged 74. Resting at Central Queen’s Funeral Home, 2538, Glasgow Road, New Glasgow, for visitation on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. The CWL will hold a prayer service prior to the visitation at 4:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated at Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, North Rustico, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Stella Maris Cemetery. If so desired, memorial donations in Mary Eileen’s memory to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.peifuneralcoops.com
