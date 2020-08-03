Mary Evelyn Frances (Fran) Power

June 6th, 1944 - July 29th, 2020

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 of Mary Evelyn Frances “Fran” Power (nee Murphy), Charlottetown, age 76 years. She is survived by her husband David of 51 years and her son, David (Kim) and grandchildren Jaelyn and Kallen. Fran was the only daughter of Alban and Evelyn Murphy, Charlottetown both deceased. Sister-in-law of Shirley Murpy. She was predeceased by her brother Leo leaving her twin brother Bernard (Linda) Amherst as the sole survivor of the family. Fran will be cremated. No wake by request. Private funeral Mass will be held at The Church of The Most Holy Redeemer. Interment following Mass at the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences can be made online at www.belvederefh.com