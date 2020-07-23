September 18th, 1923 - July 20th, 2020
At Garden Home on Monday, July 20, 2020 of Mary F. “Peggy” MacNevin (Arsenault), Charlottetown, age 96 years. Mother of Alan MacNevin, Summerside; Marsha Savage, Aylesford, NS; and Cathy Roberts (Dirk), Sylvan Lake, Alberta. Loving grandmother of Scott Ramsey (Tammy), Wade Ramsey, Jeremy Savage (Katrina), Ashley Roberts and Jonathan Roberts. Lovingly remembered by her seven great grandchildren. Sister of Elaine Larusic (Stewart). Predeceased by her husband Neil MacNevin and parents John and Yvonne (Gaudet) Arsenault. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation will be held. A private funeral service will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com
