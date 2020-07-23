Mary F. "Peggy" MacNevin

We’re committed to keeping our readers informed

We’ve removed our paywall so all can enjoy PEI’s best local content during the coronavirus crisis. Please consider supporting the vital role of local journalism in our community and province. Subscribe now

September 18th, 1923 - July 20th, 2020

At Garden Home on Monday, July 20, 2020 of Mary F. “Peggy” MacNevin (Arsenault), Charlottetown, age 96 years. Mother of Alan MacNevin, Summerside; Marsha Savage, Aylesford, NS; and Cathy Roberts (Dirk), Sylvan Lake, Alberta. Loving grandmother of Scott Ramsey (Tammy), Wade Ramsey, Jeremy Savage (Katrina), Ashley Roberts and Jonathan Roberts. Lovingly remembered by her seven great grandchildren. Sister of Elaine Larusic (Stewart). Predeceased by her husband Neil MacNevin and parents John and Yvonne (Gaudet) Arsenault. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home where a private family visitation will be held. A private funeral service will be held at Belvedere Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Roman Catholic Cemetery, Charlottetown. Memorial donations may be made online to the Upper Room Hospitality Ministry. Online condolences can be made at www.belvederefh.com