FALL, Mary Magdolna Peacefully at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Friday, December 27, 2019 of Mary Magdolna Fall (nee Markus) of Charlottetown, age 86 years. Beloved wife of Allison "Duke" Fall and loving mother of Judy Woodward (Bob), Mike Breen (Terri) and Pat Breen (Carol). Mary will be lovingly remembered by her 9 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents - John Markus Sr. and Mary Markus Grima and brothers - John Markus Jr. and Albert Markus. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, 2 Hollis Avenue, Stratford, for visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., with prayers being held at 6:45 p.m. There will be no funeral service by personal request however a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. www.hillsboro.ca
