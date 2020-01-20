Mary Frederickson

FREDERICKSON, Mary "Joann" The death occurred peacefully at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, Yarmouth, NS., on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 of Mary “Joann” (nee Warren) Frederickson of Yarmouth and formerly of Summerside, aged 58 years. Joann was born in Summerside to the late Harold and Edna Warren. Beloved wife of Leo Frederickson and loving mother of Misty (Richard) Jewall, Todd Gallant (Jessica Nicholson), Matthew Gallant and Justin Frederickson. Lovingly remembered by her little grandson Alexander Gallant. Survived by her brothers and sisters Byron (Orella) Warren, Wayne (Dorothy) Warren, Carolyn Landry, Brenda (Carl) McCormick and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her son Kyle Gallant and brother in-law Doug Landry. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Wednesday, January 22nd, where the funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 3:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Joann’s memory to IWK Foundation will be would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Wednesday from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
