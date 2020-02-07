GASS, Edith Mary Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 of Edith Mary Gass of Charlottetown, in her her 100th year. Wife of the late Cecil Gass. Loving mother of Vivian (Brian) Jollota, Joan (Fraser) MacDougall, Earl and Lloyd and Grammie of Carol Ostridge (Kent), Andrew Gass (Lisa), Ian MacDougall (Kara) and Great-Grammie of Tina Gass, Nora McQuaid, Marissa Ostridge, and Ivy Hobson MacDougall. Sister-in-law of Betty Gass, Rena Edwards (Charlie Phillips), Joyce (Harry) Campbell, Bessie Morley and Eva (Willard) Stewart. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Ernest and Priscilla (Green) Holm, and siblings Basil (Evelyn), Gordon (Mary), Elvira (Harry) Dunsford, Elizabeth “Beth” (Frank) Easter, David, sister-in-law Doris, and Gass in-laws. Resting at MacLean Funeral Home Swan Chapel from where the service will be held on Monday at 11:00 a.m. Interment later in the Appin Road Cemetery. If so desired, memorials to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Appin Road Cemetery would be appreciated. Visiting hours Sunday from 2-5 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.macleanfh.com
