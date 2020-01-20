GIDDINGS, Mary N. Mary Nancy Giddings, 72, of Kelvin Grove, PEI (originally from Charlottetown, PEI), passed away at Prince County Hospital on January 16, 2020. Born in Charlottetown on June 26, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Eva (Warren) and Lamont MacFarlane. Mary is survived by her husband, Percy Giddings, of Kelvin Grove (originally from Charlottetown); their children: Bethany (Adam) White of Burlington, ON, and Joanna (Darrell) Rhodenizer of Halifax, NS; and their grandchildren: Nathanael and Abigail White. She is also survived by her brother, John Harold MacFarlane, several brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her older brother, John David MacFarlane. Mary was a nurturer and a fierce advocate for those in need. She lived by the example of her favorite saint, St. Francis of Assisi, who respected all living creatures and is known for his special bond with animals. Fondly known by many as the “raccoon lady”, Mary invested countless hours caring for animals. She rarely passed up a chance to rehabilitate orphaned raccoons or injured wildlife. She cherished her family and pets deeply. Her compassionate and generous nature made her an excellent mother, wife, Public Health Nurse, and volunteer in the community. When facing a challenge, you would be grateful to have Mary Giddings on your side. She was an intelligent, strong woman who knew how to get things done. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by family and friends. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home, Kensington. Funeral Thursday in the Davison Funeral Home Chapel at 10 a.m. followed by an informal visitation in the Davison Funeral Home. Private family interment later in St. Mary’s Cemetery Indian River. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Cat Action Team, the Nature Conservancy of Canada, or the Lung Association (PEI). Mary’s family would like to thank the staff at Prince County Hospital for the support and kindness they showed to Mary and her family during her hospital stay. Thanks also to the Davison Funeral Home. www.davisonfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.