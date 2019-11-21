Mary Jean Mann

MANN, Mary Jean (Jeannie) Suddenly at the Prince County Hospital Summerside after a brief illness, on Tuesday November 19, 2019 of Mary Jean (Jeannie) Mann of Kensington. Daughter of the late William Joseph and Florence Gertrude (Dunphy) Stewart. Wife of Grant Mann and the late Gerald Joseph Bulger. Mother of Cathrina (Donnie) Mugford, Marcus Bulger and Yves (Deidre) Bulger. Step-mother of Matthew (Martha) Mann. Grandmother of Bianca Mugford, Stratton Mugford, Seth Bulger and Cain Bulger. Great Grandmother of Cohen Mugford and Macey Waite. Sister of Bill (Joan) Stewart. Sister-in-Law of Blayne (Marguerite) Mann, Fraser Mann, Loraine Doucette, Kathy Bell, Michael (Doreen) Bulger, David (Colleen) Bulger, Helen Bird, Laura Bulger, Irma Bulger and Rachel Bulger. Predeceased by her sister Madeline Molyneaux, fathers-in-law and mothers-in-law Archie and Mary Mann and Michael and Isabel Bulger and brothers and sisters in law Louis Bulger, Patsy Bulger, Veronica Bulger, John Bulger, Rose Marie Cannon, Eugene Bulger , Lillian Andries and George Bulger. Special thanks to the ICU at Prince County Hospital, Dr. Vost, Dr. Murphy and Dr. Hala and nurses Morgan, Chelsey and Zabrina for their special care of Jeannie and her family. Resting at the Davison Funeral Home Kensington for visitation on Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. Funeral mass Saturday at the St. Mary’s - Holy Family Church Kensington at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Mary’s Cemetery Indian River. If so desired contributions may be made to the Prince County Hospital Foundation Lights for Life. www.davisonfh.com
Commented