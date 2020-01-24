Mary "Leona" Perry

PERRY, Mary "Leona" The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020 of Mary “Leona” (Arsenault) Perry of Summerside, P.E.I. and formerly of Bloomfield, P.E.I. aged 97 years. Leona was born in Bloomfield to the late Andrew and Lucy (Martin) Arsenault. Beloved wife of the late Joseph “Isadore” Perry and loving mother of Clair (Regina) Perry, Charlottetown, P.E.I., Gary Perry, Summerside, P.E.I., and Nancy (Stan) Bailey, Summerside, P.E.I. Also remembered by 5 grandchildren, Jason (Kim) and Matthew (Sue) Perry, Mark (Patti) Perry, Catherine (Jordan) and Laura Bailey and 4 great grandchildren, Rowan and Courtney Perry, Landon and Sonia Perry, and several nieces and nephews. Besides her dear late husband “Isadore” Perry, Leona was predeceased by her loving son Richard Perry of Oakville, ON and her brothers and sister, Sylvere, Alfred (Bella), Edward (Rose), Emile (Dorothy) and Lauretta (Albert) Martin. Leona lived a long and happy life and her family meant everything to her. She will be missed by all who loved her. Leona was the last surviving member of her family. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until Saturday, January 25th, 2020 then to St. Paul’s Church for funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment to take place at a later date in St. Paul’s Church Cemetery. Memorial donations in Leona’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Society or Summerset Manor would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Friday, January 24th, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
