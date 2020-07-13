August 28th, 1947 - July 8th, 2020
Pater, Mary Linda Jean (Carr) At her home, surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 of Mary Linda Jean Pater of Union Road, age 72 years. Beloved wife of John Pater. Loving mother of Hayley Pater McCaffrey (Mark), Neal (Suzanne) and Christina Pater Watts (Daniel). Loving Nanny to Anthony McCaffrey (Annik Dupuis), Keri McCaffrey (Gregory Gillis), Cory Pater, Colin Pater and Lochlan Watts. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. No visitation or funeral service by request. Memorial donations may be made directly to alspei.ca
