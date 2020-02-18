Mary MacDonald

MACDONALD, Mary Margaret The death occurred peacefully surrounded by family at the Colville Manor, Souris, PE on Sunday, February 16, 2020 of Mary Margaret MacDonald (nee Whalen). She was in her 97th year and formerly of North Lake, PE. Predeceased by her husband Frank MacDonald and dear mother to Irene Ford (Peter), Kevin (Jacinthe), Anne Marie Capstick (Gregg) and Jimmy (Bonnie). Loving grandmother Justin, Kelsey, Shawn, Ben, Tyler, Conrad and great-grandmother to Evelyne. Survived by her brothers Jim (Sharon), Bill (Vera) Whalen and sister-in-law Amelda Whalen. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Margaret Whalen, infant son Thomas Gerard, sisters Anna Gallant (Andrew), Marion MacDonald (Peter) and brothers Joe and Victor Whalen (Amy). Resting at Dingwell Funeral Home with visiting hours on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4-7pm and Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 9-9:30am. A funeral mass will be held at St. Columba Roman Catholic Church, Fairfield, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. If so desired, donations in memory of Mary can be made to the St. Columba Restoration Fund or the Colville Manor. Online condolences can be made at www.dingwellfh.ca
