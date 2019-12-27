Mary MacDonald

MACDONALD, Mary (Reggie) Marguerite (nee McInnis) Peacefully at The Mount, Charlottetown, the passing of Mary (Reggie) Marguerite MacDonald (nee McInnis) age 95, formerly of Peakes, devoted wife of the late J. Reginald MacDonald, occurred on Monday, December 23, 2019. Born in Elliotvale, on May 30, 1924, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Florence (Baldwin) McInnis. Mary is survived by her loving children, Ian (Corinne), Beverley (Keiver) Read, Cathy (Donnie) Myers, Jo-Anne (Gary) Wallace and Paul; sister, Florence Dooks; eighteen Cherished grandchildren, nineteen Adored great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by children, Sheila and son-in-law Ron, Everett, Peter and Barry; Granddaughter, Caitlin Read and seven siblings. Resting at St. Cuthbert’s Catholic Church, St. Teresa, on Friday, December 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. Funeral Mass to be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 10:30 am. Interment to take place in the St. Cuthbert’s Parish Cemetery. Donations to the Maintenance Fund at St. Cuthbert’s Catholic Church or the Activity Fund at The Mount, Charlottetown. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home entrusted with the Services. www.fergusonlogan.com
Commented