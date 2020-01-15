MACSWAIN, Mary Catherine At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, January 13th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer the passing of Mary Catherine MacSwain (nee Roach), age 58, devoted wife of the late Russell "Rusty" Sterling MacSwain, occurred with family by her side. Born March 21st, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Florence (Laybolt) Roach. Mary will be sadly missed by her children, Adam (Crystal), Mary-Ann (David Standing) and Marjorie; seven cherished grandchildren; Siblings, Richard (Helen), Sally Anderson, Brenda (Ronnie), Brian (Nancy), Dianne (Derrick), Terry (Annette), Larry (Linda), Jerry, and John (Florence). Mary was predeceased by daughter, Tanya, brothers Wade, Dennis, Carl and Billy. Resting at the Peter Gordon Memorial United Church, Morell with visiting on Wednesday, January 15th from 5 to 8 pm. Funeral to take place on Thursday, January 16th at 10 am at the church.
