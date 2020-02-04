Mary Paterson

PATERSON, Mary It pains me to admit it but apparently I passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the QEH. People told me it would happen, but I didn't want to hear that, much less experience it. I didn't quite get things my way, that's the story of my life. On May 19, 1923 my parents Frank and Eunice (MacIntyre) Jay celebrated my birth, the second of eight children - Frank, Mary, June, Leona, Paul, Natalie, David and Kimble. From eight children the family expanded by 30 more...in the grandest sense. I have two children, David and Bev Lewis. David and Deb welcomed four wonders - Stephen, Kelly, Ryan and Robyn. Through Kelly, I became a great grandmother to Juliet and MacKenna. Bev had Alex, a stellar grandson. Glen Paterson, my husband predeceased me. In our marriage, his daughter Diane was a delightful addition. Diane and her partner, Rick Trehame produced 2 astounding grand daughters- Kimberly and Melanie and how blessed the family with 6 stellar great grandchildren. All of you, my family and friends, you are cherished. These days I am dancing and eating more sweets. Remember me with spectacular sunrises and sunsets. I am a pet aficionado whether it is four legged or winged. I treasure the seasonal kaleidoscopes of color...and I have such fun dancing/clogging in my house or yours or across the road. I will be there in one form or another while in my comfort zone or while antagonizing others but you know...I didn't want to end my life with people gawking at me in a coffin. My ashes will be beside Glen's. In lieu of flowers, donations or cards, do an unexpected or unsolicited act of kindness. Very special thanks to my family, friends and staff of the QEH Rehabilitation Unit. Celebration of life to be held in July 2020.
