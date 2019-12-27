ROGERS-LIDSTONE, Mary Catherine “Kay” Mary Catherine "Kay" Rogers-Lidstone age 67, Halifax, passed away December 18, 2019 at the Halifax Infirmary. Born in Neils Harbour, she is the daughter of Isabelle Fricker and the late James Rogers, she is also sister to the late Norma Lorraine. Kay is survived by her loving husband Brian; son, Ryan (Jen); daughters, Natasha (Andre), Brandy, Amanda (Kevin) and Sarah (Jeff); brothers, Gordon, Danny and Roger; sisters, Gloria, Shirley, Jean, Joan, Arthena, Susan, Ruby and Norma Susan; grandchildren, Caitlin, Jenna, Connor, Madison, Luke and Jonah; great granddaughter, Felicity and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will take place on January 3, 2020 at The Haviland Club in Charlottetown, PEI at 6pm with remarks from the family at 6:30pm. Interment will take place at a later date in Neil's Harbour. Messages of condolence may be left on her tribute wall online at www.walkerfh.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada online at www.heartandstroke.ca
