THOMAS, Mary “Joanne” (Razavet) The death occurred peacefully at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, P.E.I. on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 of Mary “Joanne” (Razavet) Thomas of Summerside, aged 73 years. Joanne was born in Summerside to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (nee McInnis) Razavet. Beloved wife of the late John “Jackie” Thomas and loving mother of Jacqueline Clark, Darlene Thomas (Eric), Natalie (Michael) MacKay, Trevor (Kellie) Thomas and Nicole Baglole (Justin). Also lovingly remembered by her 6 grandchildren Dawn Marie (Chad) McIver, Desiree, Thomas, Brianne, Nash, Brooke and 3 great grandchildren Ashlyn, Macie and Easton. Survived by her sister Betty-Lou, brother Stewart (Rose) Razavet, brothers and sisters in-law Alvin, Grace Razavet, Myrtle MacLean, Ann Thomas, Lee MacLeod and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Lynn MacLeod, uncle Jim Razavet, brothers in-law Vincent MacLean and Raymond MacDonald, Claude and Joe Thomas, sisters in-law Jean “Ruby” and Debbie Thomas, mother and father in-law John and Ada Thomas. Resting at the East Prince Funeral Home, 245 Pope Rd., Summerside until , Wednesday, January 22nd , then to St. Paul’s Church for a funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment to take place in People’s Cemetery, Summerside at a later date. Memorial donations in Joanne’s memory to People’s Cemetery or St. Paul’s Church Cemetery would be greatly appreciated. Visiting hours on Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m. Online condolences can be sent to epfuneral@eastlink.ca Arrangements entrusted to the East Prince Funeral Home, Summerside, P.E.I. www.peifuneralcoops.com
