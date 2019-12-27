TRAINOR, Mary The death occurred at the Kings County Memorial Hospital on December 21, 2019 of Mary Josephine Trainor. Visitation on Friday, December 27 from 4 to 7 PM at All Saints Parish in Cardigan. Funeral mass from All Saints Parish in Cardigan at 10:00 AM on Saturday December 28th. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary Jo's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Southern Kings Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.peifuneralcoops.com
Commented