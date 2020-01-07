Mary White

WHITE, Mary Elizabeth Peacefully at the Dr. John M. Gillis Memorial Lodge the passing of Mary Elizabeth White age 79 of Wood Islands, devoted wife of the late Lester White occurred on Sunday, January 5, 2020 with family by her side. Born July 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Bruce and Velma (nee Gillis) MacLeod. Mary is survived by her children, Wendy White (Shane), Howard (Rosalee), Blayne (Sandra); Twelve cherished grandchildren, Jennifer, Timothy, Emily, Allyson, Lillian, Benjamin, Bethany, Keir, Kuri, Cam, Lacey and Alex. Fourteen adored great grandchildren; brother, Franklin (Claudia) MacLeod; sister, Gloria (Matthew) Brown; numerous nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Dr. Terry Magennis and Dr. Bernard Holland and the Nurses and Staff of the Dr. John M. Gillis Lodge. Private Services have taken place. Donations to a charity of choice would be appreciated. Ferguson Logan Montague Funeral Home entrusted with the arrangements.
