Matthew Carruthers

CARRUTHERS, Matthew Alexander The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Matthew Alexander Carruthers of Charlottetown, age 33 years. Beloved son of Ron Carruthers and Connie (Duffy) Carruthers and dear brother of Jenny MacNevin. Special uncle to Hailie and Kaydance. Grandson of Calvin "Pepe" Carruthers. Survived by uncles and aunts Jeanie Rooney (Dennis, deceased), Keith (Christine) Carruthers, Lynn Welcher (John) and Gordon Simons (Phyllis, deceased). Also remembered by numerous cousins and many friends. Predeceased by his grandparents Marjorie Carruthers, Delmar and Dianne Duffy and uncles Joe (Lorraine), Charles (Terry), Jimmy and Gerald Duffy. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation by request. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. www.hillsborofh.ca

