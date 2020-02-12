Matthew Carruthers

CARRUTHERS, Matthew Alexander The death occurred peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital following a long and courageous battle with cancer, on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Matthew Alexander Carruthers of Charlottetown, age 33 years. Beloved son of Ron Carruthers and Connie (Duffy) Carruthers and dear brother of Jenny MacNevin. Special uncle to Hailie and Kaydance. Grandson of Calvin "Pepe" Carruthers. Survived by uncles and aunts Jeanie Rooney (Dennis, deceased), Keith (Christine) Carruthers, Lynn Welcher (John) and Gordon Simons (Phyllis, deceased). Also remembered by numerous cousins and many friends. Predeceased by his grandparents Marjorie Carruthers, Delmar and Dianne Duffy and uncles Joe (Lorraine), Charles (Terry), Jimmy and Gerald Duffy. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford. No visitation by request. A celebration of Matthew's life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to the PEI Cancer Treatment Centre of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. www.hillsborofh.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- M. Ann MacLellan
- More information results in better decisions
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- No excuse to delay enforcing lands protection act
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- Amanda Lannigan
- West Prince native curling in her second Scotties Tournament of Hearts
Commented