BURNS, Maurice Joseph "Moe" Peacefully with his family by his side at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Monday, February 10, 2020 of Maurice "Moe" Burns of Charlottetown age 73 years. Son of the late Joseph and Mary Burns. Beloved father of Jaime and Ronnie. Proud Grampy of Kooper, Drew and Austin. Dear brother of Ricky (Cynthia), Andy, Mike (Theresa) , Carly (Jimmy) Cormier, Norma Dowling (Jimmy deceased) and Helen Bell (Mike). Moe is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special friend Debbie Stanley. He was predeceased by brothers Donnie, Wilfred, Bobby, Jimmy and sister Gertie. Resting at the Hennessey Cutcliffe Charlottetown Funeral Home from where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 15th at 10:00 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Visiting hours on Friday, February 14th from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation (PEI). On-line condolences may be made at www.islandowned.ca
Print Ads
Bulletin
Latest News
Signup for our Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Profound loss for Cardigan - Dwayne MacIntyre dies at age 64
- Crosswalk changes coming to Souris
- M. Ann MacLellan
- Who is the real Peter MacKay?
- More information results in better decisions
- Roundabout to be built at Caledonia intersection
- Islanders head to Guatemala for mission work Public presentation to be held February 16 in Montague
- Military family embrace Island hospitality
- Amanda Lannigan
- Neighbour-2-Neighbour brings West Prince community together
Commented