Maurice Murphy

MURPHY, Maurice Joseph He was the man with the white hat who loved harness racing, hockey, his neighbors, friends and especially his family. Maurice Joseph Murphy, age 79 of Orwell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family with support from the Kings County Home Care Team on January 27, 2020. Maurice was a devoted father to his daughters and son in laws, Lisa (Mike Newcombe), Mary Jean and Shannon (Cory Carver). Maurice was an adored Gumpy to grandchildren Johnny Carver and Lauren Murphy (Shannon Rochford). Maurice was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years Anna Murphy. Also left to mourn are sisters Helen Phalen (Eddie - deceased), Lynda Murphy, Valerie Ward (Bob - deceased) and brother Tommy Murphy (Lorna - deceased), brother in law Eric MacMillan (Sally) and sister in law Anna Murphy. Uncle Moe was a cherished friend to many nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly. Predeceased by parents Charles and Edna (Fraser), brother Kenneth, sisters, Joan (Charles MacDonald), Mary Elizabeth (Mac Campbell), Jean (Walter Heppler) and mother and father in law Fred and Marcella Publicover. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford with visitation on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Joachim's Church, Vernon River at 10:30 a.m. If so desired, memorial contributions can be made to the Integrated Palliative Home Care Program - Kings County or the PEI Humane Society. www.hillsborofh.ca
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.