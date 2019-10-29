MAYHEW, G. Murray G. Murray Mayhew, Charlottetown, passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Sunday, October 27, 2019, age 82 years. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Fay (Proude) and by his beloved children: Dawne (Kenny) MacInnis, Shari (Conrad) Lewis , Rob (Sandra) Mayhew and Randy (Winona) Mayhew. “Big Guy” to Cory (Cindy) Gallant , Kirstie (Joey) Keen, Kilby (Travis) MacRae, Javon and Kiera Mayhew, Calen and Dara MacInnis, Reid and Adia Mayhew. Great Grandfather to D’Arcie and Marley Gallant, Hayden, Kylee and Georgia MacRae and Beckham Keen. He was the son of the late George and Hilda Mayhew. He is survived by his sisters Mary Kaye Collett, Mona Sinclair, Mollie (Donald) Cooke, Melissa (Rowan) Caseley and by his brother-in-law Garth (Ellen) Proude. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home from where the memorial service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. Interment later in Princetown Road Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 4-7 p.m. Donations may graciously be made to Princetown Road Cemetery. www.belvederefh.com
