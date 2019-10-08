MCDONALD, Helena "Lena" Alice The death occurred at the Margaret Stewart Ellis Home, O’Leary on Sunday, October 6, 2019 of Helena “Lena” Alice McDonald formerly of Portage in her 101 year. Lena was born in Foxley River on November 18, 1918, daughter of the late Joshua and Alice Maude (Kelly) McDonald. Aunt to Shirley McFadyen and Geraldine McFadyen. Special Grammy to Mike (Tammy), McFadyen, Cathy (Douglas) Jackman, Terry(Vicki) McFadyen, Randy (Reaby) McFadyen and Vicki (Joel) Matteis. Also survived by several grand nieces and grand nephews. Predeceased by her parents, sister Dorothy McFadyen , brothers Basil and Earl. Resting at the Ferguson Funeral Home and Chapel, O’Leary with visiting hours Tuesday 6-8 pm. Funeral on Wednesday at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Foxley River at 10:30am. Interment in the Church Cemetery. In memory of Lena, memorials to St Peter’s Anglican Cemetery or Cat Action Team Inc (West Prince) would be appreciated. www.fergusonsfh.com
