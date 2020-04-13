October 28th, 1934 - April 10th, 2020
The death occurred peacefully at Whisperwood Villa on Friday, April 10, 2020 of Melvin Douglas MacKinnon, formerly of North River, age 85 years. Beloved husband of the late Vaunda MacKinnon (nee Stewart). Mel was born in Canoe Cove, the son of Ewen and Jean (nee MacEachern). He was predeceased by his brothers and their wives, Lester (Beverly) and Keith (Mona), his sisters and their husbands, Erma MacLauchlan (Elmer) and Irene Gillis (Gordon) and his sister Mary Gillespie. Mel is survived by his brothers-in-law Everett Gillespie, Cleveland Stewart (Joan) and Temple Stewart (Gail) and his sister-in-law Joan Jones (Keith deceased). He is lovingly remembered by numerous nieces and nephews, many of whom hold special memories of summers at the “cottages” in Canoe Cove. Mel was a member of the North River Fire Department for many years and he along with his wife, Vaunda, volunteered countless hours at the fire hall. Card games were also a big part of their lives as well as the joy they had with their many fur babies over the years. Resting at Belvedere Funeral Home. Due to current restrictions, no visitation or funeral will be held at this time. Interment at Hampshire Cemetery will take place at a later date. If so desired, memorial contributions may be made online to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Foundation or to Hampshire Cemetery.
