Melvin Gallant

GALLANT, Melvin J. The death occurred peacefully at the Western Hospital, Alberton on Tuesday February 25, 2020 of Melvin J. (Smithy) Gallant, Tignish Senior Home and formerly of Miminegash Aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Elva (Doucette) Gallant. He was born in Miminegash on March 10, 1930, the son of Elizabeth Gallant. Dear father to Arlene Gallant, Alberton, Janine Gallant (Terry Keeping), Goose Bay NL, Allan Gallant (Becky), Miminegash. Loving grandfather to Chelsey Mokler (Robbin), Katelyn Curley (Derrick), Kovie Gallant, Mateo Arsenault, great grandfather to Niall and Bria Curley. He was survived by partner Phyllis Jones and her family, brothers and sisters Eleanor Doucette (late Aneas), Roy Ellsworth (Betty), Joey Ellsworth (Helen), Melvin Ellsworth (Sheila), Myrtle Ellsworth, Mary Clements, Francis Butler (Paul) and Linda O’Halloran (Lorne) as well as numerous brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by mother Elizabeth, wife Elva, guardian Ben & Josephine, brothers Johnny Ellsworth, Raymond Ellsworth, Vincent Ellsworth and Willard Gallant. Resting at the West Prince Funeral Home, 522 Thompson Road. No visiting hours as a personal request. Funeral will be held Monday March 2, 2020 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Palmer Road with funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. Memorial donations to Immaculate Conception Church Repair Fund would be greatly appreciated. Interment will take place in the church cemetery at a later date. www.peifuneralcoops.com

Recommended for you