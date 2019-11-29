Michael Bruce

BRUCE, Michael Joseph The death occurred at the Provincial Palliative Care Centre on Thursday, November 28, 2019 of Michael Joseph Bruce of Stratford and formerly of Montreal, age 80 years. Brother of Mary Sharpe (Bill) and James Bruce. Lovingly remembered by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his wife Helen MacDonald-Bruce, parents Isaac and Charlotte (Lahaye) Bruce and his brother Robert Bruce. Resting at Hillsboro Funeral Home, Stratford for visitation on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 3:30-5:00 pm. Funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Stratford at 10:30 am. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Provincial Palliative Care Centre. www.hillsborofh.ca
